Wyoming authorities seek missing 80-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Wyoming.

The city of Wyoming says 80-year-old Deloris Douglas was last seen leaving home at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

We’re told she was driving a dark-blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a license plate that reads “8344L2” and is registered for handicapped use.

Deloris is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and short hair, standing at 5’3” and weighing roughly 240 pounds. The city says she was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and a knitted black hat when she went missing.

Wyoming officials say Deloris is without her required medication.

Those with information in connection to Deloris’s whereabouts are asked to call authorities at 911 or 616-530-7300.

