Wyoming 4-year-old critically wounded in accidental shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering an accidental gunshot wound Friday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, on July 16, 2021, Wyoming Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital. Information received there led officers to a possible crime scene in the 2500 block of Waldon Woods Drive SW.

The victim, a 4-year-old, was listed in critical condition Saturday.

Wyoming Police told FOX 17 that "at this point in the investigation, the shooting appears to have been accidental and there is no indication that there is any further threat to the public."

The incident remains under investigation by Wyoming Public Safety.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

