World War Two shell found in Grand River

ADA, Mich. — Chris McCollum found a World War Two shell while magnet fishing on Grand River Saturday.

“…all of a sudden, we heard he's just like 'Ryan Ryan', it was yelling out. I knew he caught something" McCollum said. "So he ran over to that side. And that's when I came upon him holding this artillery shell above his head. And I'm like, 'there's no way that can't be what I look what, you know what I'm thinking it is'. And then yeah, it was kind of funny because he wanted to, I was like, I think we really need to call the police get somewhere down here. Because this is this is live. It's not shut off."

A member of the Grand Rapids Police Department's bomb squad confirmed shortly after arriving on scene that the ordinance was not live.

The full video of them finding the armor piercing shell can be found on their YouTube.