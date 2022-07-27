Woodland Mall to raise school supplies ahead of new school year

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is helping raise school supplies ahead of the new school year in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids (BGCGR).

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 6, the mall says it will accept the following donations, which can be deposited in a donation bin between Kay Jewelers and Zales:

Backpacks

Highlighters

Notebooks

Glue sticks

Pens and pencils

Lunchboxes

Loose leaf paper

Folders

Crayons, markers and colored pencils

“We’re so grateful to have Woodland Mall as a partner and donation site this year to receive classroom supplies for our members,” says BGCGR Community Engagement Coordinator Zoe Willoughby. “This initiative allows us to support many local students in the community as they prepare for the school year ahead.”

We’re also told a “Get Together” event is scheduled to take place at the mall on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12–2 p.m., where kids can decorate notebooks and enjoy music, games, and engage in other family-friendly activities.

