Woodland Mall to host Spring Craft Bash with 30+ local vendors

KENTWOOD, Mich. — More than 30 local artisans will participate in the first-ever Spring Craft Bash at Woodland Mall on March 20, according to a news release Monday.

Shoppers will be able to browse a variety of handcrafted and vendor items for purchases, including books, games, artwork, skincare, home décor items, jewelry, succulents and more in the mall’s Von Maur wing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are looking forward to showcasing more than 30 local artisans during our first Spring Craft Bash in partnership with Kelly Lambright Hume,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director for Woodland Mall. “The event is fully booked with vendors offering a wonderful variety of items. Whether you’re in the market for a gift for a loved one, or something nice for yourself, there’s sure to be great options for everyone to enjoy while supporting local entrepreneurs.”

Participating vendors will include: