Woodland Mall reveals Phoenix Theatres as newest tenant

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Movies will soon return to Woodland Mall.

Phoenix Theatres has signed a long-term lease to bring first-run movies and amenities to the mall, including the first theatres in West Michigan to have Dolby Atmos, according to a news release Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, independently owned movie theatre company plans to invest $4 million to refurbish the 14-screen theatre.

Renovation plans have been submitted for the 47,000-square-foot building, which will include reclining heated seating, 4K digital projection, Dolby Atmos, first-run movies and “family-friendly pricing.”

The Woodland Mall project will be the 50th screen for Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres, which operates theatres in Southeast Michigan, Iowa and Massachusetts.

Phoenix Theatres expects to welcome its first Woodland Mall moviegoers by the end of this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Phoenix Theatres to bring movies in an upgraded format back to one of our premier assets, Woodland Mall,” said Joe Coradino, CEO of PREIT, the mall’s parent company. “Our $100 million investment in this property enabled us to bring first-to-market retail and dining options including Von Maur, Urban Outfitters and The Cheesecake Factory to West Michigan, and this addition highlights the continued strength of this property. Phoenix Theatres’ focus on providing a premium guest experience makes it the perfect fit for extending the experiential options at Woodland Mall. Their planned upgrades ensure the theatre will be a true destination for all moviegoers in the region. We look forward to celebrating their grand opening later this year.”

Phoenix Theatres CEO Cory Jacobson said he knew the company would be a good fit for Woodland Mall.

“Phoenix Theatres has always been a neighboring theatre company, and that’s something we’re very proud of,” Jacobson said. “We visited and were simply stunned by the vibrancy of the mall and the exceptional mix of high-end retail tenancy. After spending several weeks exploring the city, we felt very much at home in the culture of the community. Movie theatres are places where people come together to enjoy themselves. Creating an environment that celebrates community has always been our highest goal.”