Woodland Mall announces festivities, hours for 2021 holiday season

KENTWOOD, Mich. — With Halloween over, Woodland Mall has decorated its halls and is welcoming all to celebrate the holiday season and its traditions with special holiday shopping and festivities.

Photos with Santa, Black Friday shopping and deals are all in store, as well as an Angel Tree benefiting families with the Salvation Army, according to a news release Monday.

“It’s exciting to see Woodland Mall transform again for the most exciting time of the year,” Woodland Mall Marketing Manager Alyson Presser said. “With festive decorations and a variety of activities fit for the season, Woodland Mall is a great destination for shoppers of all ages to get into the holiday spirit, connect with family and friends and find something special for everyone on their gift list.”

Shoppers are encouraged to get their purchases done early this year “to ensure product availability and to exercise consideration to retail workers throughout the season.”

Santa will return to his seat at the mall from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24 to listen to every child’s Christmas wish and can even read them a book.

Reservations are encouraged but not required to have a photo taken with Santa.

A welcome event for Santa will be held Nov. 20 with a parade led by the Kentwood High School Dance Team.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Santa will be escorted on a train alongside a holiday penguin, traveling juggler and magician.

The parade route will start in the Von Maur wing, travel through the JCPenney wing and end at Macy’s court.

“Fur babies” will also be welcome to visit Santa on Mondays starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 20. Feathered and whiskered pets of all kinds are welcome as long as they are always kept on a leash or in a crate.

Woodland Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow retail employees to enjoy the holiday with their families.

The mall will reopen at 7 a.m. the following day so guests can enjoy an early start to the traditional shopping weekend.

Shoppers will find the Salvation Army Angel Tree in the Macy’s wing near Apple starting Nov. 19 through Dec. 15.

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Mall Management Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After office hours, gifts can be dropped off with mall security.

To avoid crowds, Woodland Mall recommends shopping Monday through Thursday when traffic tends to be lighter.

Mall hours leading up to the holidays are as follows:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodland Mall will be closed on Christmas Day and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 26.