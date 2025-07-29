Woman killed in crash outside Byron Center's Whistlestop Park

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Byron Township.
The vehicles collided at the Byron Center Avenue entrance to Whistlestop Park just before 9:30 a.m. The 77-year-old woman was pulling out of the park when her SUV was hit by another SUV headed north on Byron Center Avenue.
The 77-year-old died from her injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the other SUV suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.