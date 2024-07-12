Woman hurt after driving car into Plainfield Township building

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is hurt after driving her car into a Plainfield Township building Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Plainfield Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the driver, a 60-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, accidentally hit the gas pedal while intending to brake.

Deputies say the driver received minor injuries. Minor damage was dealt to the building.

KCSO does not suspect alcohol as a contributing factor.

