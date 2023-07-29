Woman finds engagement ring in parking lot, hopes to reunite it with owner

WYOMING, Mich. — A mom was at a West Michigan Target with her kids when something sparkly caught her eye in the parking lot— an engagement ring still in the box.

“I look down and I saw a ring box open, sitting right next to my passenger side front, passenger side tire. That’s weird,” Kalee Rusho recalled. “And then I look at it closer, and I realized there was a ring still in it. I was like, ‘this is, like, an engagement ring,’ so, like, I picked it up and I, like, looked around.”

Kalee Rusho says she was picking up an order at the Target on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

“I was thinking, like, some poor guy getting down on one knee and being like, ‘oh, I lost the ring,’ or he’s like panicking, you know? I mean, it could be a million different things,” she said.

Rusho picked up the ring and took it inside the store for safekeeping.

“I mean, just was the right thing to do. And, if it was me and I was, like, panicking looking for something, I would hope that somebody would do the same for me,” she explained.

She hopes that finding and turning in the ring will help a happy couple start the next chapter in their lives, just like she and her husband did.

“Every time we would get ready to, like, go out somewhere, he walked to the door to put his shoes on and he would get down on one knee to, like, tie his shoes, and I would always joke around and be like, ‘oh, you know,’ and then one time, he actually pulled the ring out of his pocket,” she said.

FOX 17 did reach out to Target to see if anyone claimed the ring, but we have not heard back.

