Woman dies days after being found unresponsive in cell at Kent County jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman held in the Kent County Correctional Facility and found unresponsive last week inside her cell died days later at the hospital.

Deputies found 19-year-old Mya Carlton lying in her cell on June 10 at 7:46 p.m. according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Medical staff performed CPR and used an AED before paramedics arrived. Before Carlton was taken out of the jail, medical professionals were able to establish a pulse.

She was taken to a hospital for more treatment. During her stay Carlton was formally released from custody.

On Friday, June 13, the teen passed away.

An investigation by the sheriff's office is underway. A manner of death will be determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Initial findings point to a possible attempt at self-harm by Carlton, per the sheriff's office.

"We recognize the weight of this loss and extend our sincere condolences during this difficult time," said a sheriff's office spokesperson. "The Kent County Sheriffs Office remains committed to providing safety and security to all those at the Kent County Correctional Facility. The safety and well-being of everyone in our care is a responsibility we take seriously."

