Woman dies after house explosion

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman hospitalized after a home exploded in Gaines Township has died, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet, deputies say her name was Joann Aimery and offered their condolences to the family.

UPDATE | The KCSO is sad to report that 77-year-old Joann Aimery has died as a result of her injuries yesterday evening. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 20, 2022

77 year-old Aimery was inside the home on Fairwood Court near 76th when neighbors reported a loud boom to 911 on Monday just after midnight.

Crews were able to help Aimery get off the 2nd-story deck before the house collapsed, but she succumb to her injuries yesterday evening.

According to Aimery's granddaughter, she lived there alone and was in the process of moving when the explosion happened.

This incident is still under investigation.