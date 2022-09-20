Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Woman dies after house explosion

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.26.37 PM.png
FOX 17
Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.26.37 PM.png
Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 10:25:29-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman hospitalized after a home exploded in Gaines Township has died, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet, deputies say her name was Joann Aimery and offered their condolences to the family.

77 year-old Aimery was inside the home on Fairwood Court near 76th when neighbors reported a loud boom to 911 on Monday just after midnight.

Crews were able to help Aimery get off the 2nd-story deck before the house collapsed, but she succumb to her injuries yesterday evening.

According to Aimery's granddaughter, she lived there alone and was in the process of moving when the explosion happened.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk