Explosion hospitalizes woman, collapses house

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 90 year-old woman is in the hospital Monday morning, after a house exploded in Gaines Township.

The first calls to 911 came in just after midnight; neighbors had heard a huge boom near 76th St SE near Fairwood Court before seeing flames and hearing screaming.

The woman was trapped on the second floor when rescuers from Cutlerville Fire Department arrived.

They were able to get her out, but have not told us her condition yet; just that she's in the hospital.

Part of the home fell down, hitting a neighbor's house; but the damage appears to be minor.

Cutlerville Fire Department tells us they will have a better idea of the cause after sunrise.

For now, they are concentrating on dousing hotspots. We will update this article when more information is available.