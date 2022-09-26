Woman dead after chain-reaction crash

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in Byron Township Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tells us the chain-reaction was set off when the driver of a Jeep tried passing on the shoulder.

It happened on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Ave, just after 4 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep tried to get around a pickup that had slowed for turning traffic.

According to KCSO the 36 year-old swerved back onto the road, colliding with the truck and pushing it into a Kia Forte.

The driver of the Kia— 29 year-old Misty Rackow of Allendale— died from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup (a 36 year-old Wyoming man) was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Police are still investigating this crash and say they will forward their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.