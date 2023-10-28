Woman crossing street is hit & killed at 68th & Division

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman crossing the street died when she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, a 48-year-old Gaines Township woman was walking northbound across 68th Street at the intersection with South Division Avenue in Gaines Township when she was struck by a southbound Jeep driven by a 30-year-old Gaines Township woman who was turning east onto 68th Street.

First responders rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit.

