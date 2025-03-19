Woman arrested after shot fired during domestic argument in Cutlerville

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is in custody following a domestic argument that ended with a shot being fired inside a mobile home community in Cutlerville.

Multiple people called dispatch to report the gunshot inside the Cutler Estates Mobile Home Village around 5:38 p.m.

Deputies found that a woman and man had been arguing with each other when the woman fired a single shot at the man, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The bullet missed and no one else was hit by the bullet.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail with pending charges connected to the incident.

Anyone with information on this shot being fired is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, you are encouraged to seek help.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call or text 24/7 at 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338).

Kent County organized the Domestic Violence Action Network to provide connections to several local resources. Some of the organizations involved include Safe Haven Ministries (616) 452-6664 and YWCA West Central Michigan (616) 454-9922.

You can also call 211 to be connected with other resources.

