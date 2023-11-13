Wolverine Worldwide conducting PFAS investigation at Rockford headquarters and warehouse

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide recently began an investigation into its headquarters and warehouse properties in Rockford, after PFAS was identified at a nearby property.

According to Wolverine Worldwide, the property is located south of the Rockford headquarters and a former warehouse that now houses footwear repair and warranty operations. Earlier this year, the property was purchased and the owner conducted a routine prepurchase inspection.

During the inspection, PFAS was identified in shallow groundwater at the property. After receiving the results, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) began sampling nearby residential wells for PFAS. Wolverine Worldwide began a focused investigation at its headquarters and warehouse properties.

Wolverine Worldwide had previously sampled groundwater at its headquarters, and the results were all below criteria. Additional PFAS sampling is now being conducted on that property, as well as at the warehouse property.

“We prepared the plan for this expanded work in consultation with EGLE, and are awaiting sampling results,” said Wolverine Worldwide. “The data will be used to help inform ongoing investigation efforts in the area, and when we receive the results we will coordinate with EGLE to determine what, if any, next steps are appropriate.”

Wolverine Worldwide has also engaged its environmental consultant to review records and files and perform additional onsite investigation work at its properties. This includes a review of historic permits that were issued by EGLE to occasionally dredge sediment from the Rogue River in front of its former tannery to ensure proper operation of the water intake pipes. Some of the dredged sediment was placed at the headquarters property in the 1980s and early 2000s. Wolverine Worldwide is also actively working to identify and delineate the sediment, and will coordinate with EGLE to determine any next steps.

Residents with any questions or feedback for Wolverine Worldwide can call (616) 866-5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube