WMTA: Things to do during the last weekend of 2023

2023 may be wrapping up, and if you don't have any plans this weekend, the West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing ideas to ring in your 2024.

Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort

Music will fill the air in Frankfort this weekend as playful and inviting tunes are set to come from Stormcloud Brewing Company. On Saturday, December 30, "Gemini Moon" will create soulful harmony blending a bit of 90's grunge with some 60's psychedelic, rounding it out with some blues and folk. Stormcloud has a variety of beer including Belgian-inspired ales for attendees to indulge in as well. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., join friends and strangers alike with the live music from a local favorite Tim Jones. The West Michigan Tourist Association recommends checking out their rotating menu along with their "beer of the week" sandwich and pizza of the day.

Winter Break at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Each day of winter break, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum will offer loads of activities and performances to challenge kids' young minds. Various artists will help children learn about and create clay designs through molding clay in the clay studio or even coloring in the coloring room. There will also be dance parties, magic shows and even an opportunity to learn about West Michigan's Jewels of Africa. If you do attend, be sure to visit the Xavier Riddle and Secret Museum Exhibit too.

Ring in the New Year in South Haven

Summer may be long over, but lakeshore towns welcome people all year long, especially at Hotel Nichols in South Haven. The historic hotel is located in the heart of downtown South Haven. Whether it's the delight of sharing stories at happy hour, being greeted with frosty pint of beer or enjoying curious clues and dinner at one of their murder-mystery nights, Hotel Nichols has plenty to offer. If you're hoping to head to South Haven to watch the ball drop, Hotel Nichols still has rooms available if you're hoping to stay overnight.

