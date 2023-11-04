WMTA: Spend time indoors, outdoors at November events in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With West Michigan seeing its first snowfall of the year this past week, many people may be looking for indoor event options to get out of the house this weekend.

There are also still plenty of outdoor activities to spend your time if you're not too worried about those colder temps.

Art of Cookery - Fall Classes

Chef Valerie offers up an intimate experience in her Whitehall culinary kitchen where she will teach you the art of making whatever you yearn to master. You can choose from the fall ensemble of classes which includes tamales, homemade bread, yaki udon noodles or everyone’s favorite, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, to name a few. You can test your sleuthing skills and your taste buds with her super popular ‘Delicious Demise’ Murder Mystery dinners. Best of all, you can arrange to entertain your own group or even go solo with the culinary topic of your dreams. All you need to do is ask. Be sure to check out their ever-rotating retail menu as well. This fall, there are even loads of homemade pies, breads and cookies you can order for your holiday menu. As Valerie likes to say, "at Art of Cookery, you’re not just a student, you're part of our flavorful family.” Dates and times vary.

Ghost Tours with Tours Around Michigan

Halloween may be in the past, but the ghosts of Grand Rapids are hanging around all year round. Tours Around Michigan, and their certified tour ambassadors offer a walking tour highlighting the stories and places that bring to life the strange, spooky and peculiar legends of the paranormal. Attendees can enjoy iconic sites and learn about the history of Grand Rapids while viewing famous buildings where ghosts, haunts, murders and mayhem are alive and well, at least according to the eerie stories that have been handed down from generation to generation. Dates and times vary.

Nature Makers Market at the Blandford Nature Center

Blandford Nature Center is hosting their annual fall Nature Makers Market on November 11th. This market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Vendors will be selling a variety of handcrafted goods including jewelry, textiles, art prints and illustrations and stickers. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holidays (or for yourself) while supporting local artists. If you can’t make it to the market, Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission for the entire month of November. Visitors will have access to 264 acres of forests, meadows and wetlands, eight miles of trails including one mile of ADA accessible trails, 2 outdoor playscapes and the Children’s Garden.

Click here for more information.