WMTA: Mid-October events throughout West Michigan great for cooler temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we settle into fall and the leaves continue to change colors, you may be anticipating the cooler temperatures ahead.

That's why the West Michigan Tourist Association is offering up ideas for events this weekend, so you can get out and about while it's still nice out.

Tailgate at the Zoo at Binder Park Zoo

Attendees can join the tailgate party, "zoo style", to cheer on their favorite teams while embarking on an adventure exploring wildlife throughout. People can test their creativity by participating in their wild coloring contest with the chance to win a family pass to the zoo. For those seeking friendly competition, the Snow Leopard Lawn will offer a game of cornhole. TV's will be scattered throughout the zoo, so you don't miss out on your team scoring big. Attendees can also visit their favorite animals while participating in other activities throughout the zoo.

When: October 21st and 22nd

Go-Kart Casket Race at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment will be hosting its first ever go-kart casket race. Those hoping to get involved can sign up their team ahead of time for the challenge of building and decorating a casket that will encase a go-kart during the Franken-Monster Body Dash. Here's how it works: you and your team will pick up your casket casing from High Caliber, then let your creativity run wild as you transform it into a hauntingly beautiful masterpiece. Then on October 27th, you can return for the race. If you're not racing, you can still join in on the festivities through a costume contest, karaoke or by spectating.

When: October 27th

Manistee's Ghost Ship on the S.S. City of Milwaukee

Attendees can step aboard Manistee's Ghost Ship located within the confines of the historic S.S. City of Milwaukee. The experience is more than a haunted house, it is a fundraising event promising a night to remember. The ghost ship has five "terrifying" decks with "chilling" surprises which takes roughly 25 to 45 minutes to navigate. New for this year, the ghost ship will also host a Kids/Scaredy Pants Night on Halloween (October 31) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to all ages. People can venture through the ship and enjoy some candy.

When: Fridays and Saturday nights in October

For more information on any of the listed events, click here.