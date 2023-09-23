WMTA: Kick off fall by attending festivals throughout West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the weather gets cooler and the leaves begin to fall, you may be trying to find ideas to stay active during this new season.

WMTA's Kaylie Pomper joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about some festivals and events happening to kick off your fall.

Rockford’s 47th Annual Harvest Fest

September 23 & 24, 2023

Hayrides, chili, and scarecrows, oh my! Fall is here, and so is the annual Harvest Fest in Rockford. You can bring the family out this weekend to support local nonprofits and enjoy the live music, car show, chili cookoff, petting zoo and many family-friendly activities - including the popular make & take your scarecrow. There will be many sales and features at area shops and restaurants. Herman’s Boy is a stop for coffee, homemade treats, sandwiches and kitchen gadgets. On the way home, you could plan a stop at Archival Brewing for some beer, cider and even eats. Click here for more information.

Canadiana Fest

October 7, 2023

‘Bring your EH game!’ to the Canadiana Fest in downtown Kalamazoo. Attendees will experience Canadian culture, food, fun and kindness while benefiting two local charities that fight hunger and food insecurity in South Michigan. There will be a "world champion" poutine competition, Canadian beer and music. Kids 12 and under are free and adult tickets start at $25.00. That's not all – to celebrate, the Canadiana Fest is giving away an Ontario getaway courtesy of Tourism Windsor Essex, which includes hotel, food and drinks. Click here for more information.

The Prisoner Wine Dinner at Ravines Golf Course

September 28, 2023

You may be asking, “What exactly is a Prisoner Wine Dinner?” Prisoner wines are noted for their rule-bending blends and provocative label designs and have earned ‘cult’ wine status. This dinner is your chance to drink Prisoner on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ravines Golf Course. It will feature a different wine with all six courses like scallops, duck, lamb and ribeye. Tickets cost $120 per person. Click here for more details.