Witmark building in Plainfield Twp. to be demolished

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township plans to demolish the former Witmark building because of its “blighted and hazardous” condition, officials confirmed Friday.

The decision to demolish the building, located at 4189 Jupiter Ave., came during the township’s Board of Trustees June 28 meeting.

Under the action, the property will remain with its current owner.

“The removal of this blighted structure has been a major desire for community members,” Plainfield Township Supervisor Tom Coleman said in a statement. “This was a complex issue that required us to thoroughly examine all our options. I am pleased the township listened to the requests from the community and was able to take action on this site to improve public safety and health.”

The specific date for the demolition has not yet been announced.