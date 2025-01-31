Watch Now
Wise Men Distillery announces closure after years of pandemic-related setbacks

Posted

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Wise Men Distillery announced its permanent closure Wednesday.

The business says they were unable to rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made the tough decision to close the distillery,” the business writes.

The owners took the time to give thanks to everyone who supported them in the six years they were open.

Wise Men Distillery opened 2019 in Kentwood, later adding a tasting room in Grand Rapids.

In 2020, the business pivoted toward making hand sanitizer, which was in high demand in the first several months of the pandemic.

