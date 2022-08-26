Win free snackers for a year at Olga's in Comstock Park!

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park is celebrating its first anniversary by giving away free snackers for one year!

The restaurant says guests can earn points or sign up for its rewards program with the purchase of a meal on Tuesday, Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Guests will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win free snackers for a year.

We’re told current rewards members still qualify to enter by accruing Olga points when dining in at the aforementioned time frame.

Download the Olga’s app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Olga’s says its snackers were first introduced in 1989 as an appetizer that can be enjoyed with soup.

Olga's Fresh Grille

