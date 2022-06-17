Where’s Waldo? Try to find him this summer in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — “FIND WALDO” is celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer in Rockford.

The iconic children’s book character will visit 25 local businesses throughout the Rockford community this July.

Epilogue Books, an independently owned bookstore in Rockford, is hosting this free summer event.

Owner Valerie Burkholder says it’s a great way to have fun while supporting local businesses.

To participate, you can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Rockford!” stamp card.

Each card has the names of all the participating sites. Businesses will stamp your card once you find Waldo.

Those who collect store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will be entered to win the grand prize of Waldo books and paraphernalia.

For more information about the hunt to find Waldo, call Epilogue Books at (616) 884-0933.

