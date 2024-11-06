WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Leonard St closure in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.
Leonard Street closed at Front Street
- Intersection closed for infrastructure work.
- Nov. 6 – Nov 20.
- Eastbound detour: North on Scribner to Turner to Ann, then east to Monroe, south to Leonard.
- Westbound detour: North on Monroe to Ann, west to Turner, south to Leonard.
I-96 eastbound lane closure at Alpine Avenue
- Alpine Avenue to the bridge over West River Drive.
- Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.
Ramp from M-66 southbound to I-96 eastbound closed (loop ramp)
- Nov. 6 until 5 p.m.
- On ramp from northbound M-66 to I-96 eastbound is open.
New construction on Monday, Nov.4
