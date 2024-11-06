Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Leonard St closure in Grand Rapids

Road Closed Sign
FOX 17
Road Closed Sign
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.

Leonard Street closed at Front Street

  • Intersection closed for infrastructure work. 
  • Nov. 6 – Nov 20.
  • Eastbound detour: North on Scribner to Turner to Ann, then east to Monroe, south to Leonard. 
  • Westbound detour: North on Monroe to Ann, west to Turner, south to Leonard. 
Map Leonard St closed Nov 2024.png

I-96 eastbound lane closure at Alpine Avenue

  • Alpine Avenue to the bridge over West River Drive. 
  • Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. 

Ramp from M-66 southbound to I-96 eastbound closed (loop ramp)

  • Nov. 6 until 5 p.m. 
  • On ramp from northbound M-66 to I-96 eastbound is open. 

New construction on Monday, Nov.4
FOX 17 Traffic Page
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17