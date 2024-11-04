Watch Now
WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Lane closure in US-131 construction zone

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.

Lane closure in construction zone on US-131:

  • US-131 northbound lane closure at 100TH Street to 76th Street. 
  • Nov. 4 – Nov. 12. 
  • First day of lane closure backed up traffic nearly to 142nd Avenue Dorr Exit. 

I-96 eastbound ramp to 36th Street closed:

  • Nov. 4 – Nov. 25.
  • Detour: Exit at 28th Street East, to Kraft Avenue, south to 36th Street.
  • Detour to airport: Exit at 28th Street West, to Patterson Avenue, south to 44th street airport entrance. 

M-40 closure in Holland:

  • M-40 (48th St) closed east of Lincoln Avenue for work at railroad crossing.
  • Nov. 4 – Nov. 9.
  • Detour: Eastbound, continue south on Lincoln Avenue to 64th Street, east to M-40. 
  • Detour: Westbound, north on Waverly Road, west on 40th Street to US-31. 

