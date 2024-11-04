WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Lane closure in US-131 construction zone

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.
Lane closure in construction zone on US-131:
- US-131 northbound lane closure at 100TH Street to 76th Street.
- Nov. 4 – Nov. 12.
- First day of lane closure backed up traffic nearly to 142nd Avenue Dorr Exit.
I-96 eastbound ramp to 36th Street closed:
- Nov. 4 – Nov. 25.
- Detour: Exit at 28th Street East, to Kraft Avenue, south to 36th Street.
- Detour to airport: Exit at 28th Street West, to Patterson Avenue, south to 44th street airport entrance.
M-40 closure in Holland:
- M-40 (48th St) closed east of Lincoln Avenue for work at railroad crossing.
- Nov. 4 – Nov. 9.
- Detour: Eastbound, continue south on Lincoln Avenue to 64th Street, east to M-40.
- Detour: Westbound, north on Waverly Road, west on 40th Street to US-31.
