WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Lane closure in US-131 construction zone

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads. Lane closure in construction zone on US-131:

US-131 northbound lane closure at 100TH Street to 76th Street.

Nov. 4 – Nov. 12.

First day of lane closure backed up traffic nearly to 142nd Avenue Dorr Exit. I-96 eastbound ramp to 36th Street closed:

Nov. 4 – Nov. 25.

Detour: Exit at 28th Street East, to Kraft Avenue, south to 36th Street.

Detour to airport: Exit at 28th Street West, to Patterson Avenue, south to 44th street airport entrance. M-40 closure in Holland:

M-40 (48th St) closed east of Lincoln Avenue for work at railroad crossing.

Nov. 4 – Nov. 9.

Detour: Eastbound, continue south on Lincoln Avenue to 64th Street, east to M-40.

Detour: Westbound, north on Waverly Road, west on 40th Street to US-31. FOX 17 Traffic Page

