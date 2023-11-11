What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (November 11 & 12)

This weekend is looking like a beautiful weather weekend to get out and about especially to support those who have served our country.

Grand Rapids is hosting a Veterans Day Parade, and there are several unique shopping experiences to get ahead of your holiday shopping.

Grand Rapids' Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, November 11th is Veterans Day. It's a time to remember those who have served our country in the military, and the Grand Rapids Veterans Parade is one way to do just that. It's set for Saturday morning at starting at 10 a.m. and will begin on Division Avenue just under the I-196 overpass. The parade will then continue south to Fulton Street, then east to Veterans Memorial Park. More information on the parade and route can be found here.

Fall Nature Makers Market

Grand Rapids' Blandford Nature Center has an opportunity to get some holiday shopping done on Saturday at its Fall Nature Makers Market. This year's market will feature over 30 new and returning vendors, with gifts and goods inspired by nature and featuring natural materials. Shoppers can find handcrafted textiles, prints, ceramics, glasswork and even jewelry. The Nature Makers Market takes place at Blandford from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

41st annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

on Saturday, November 11, the 41st annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair is happening at Rockford High School. The fair features local artisans and vendors, each with one-of-a-kind products and gifts. If you get hungry, lunch is available for purchase from the cafeteria. Entry is free, and the fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found here.

Psychic and Holistic Expo

A two-day event has arrived in Grand Rapids that promises to "rock your world". The Psychic and Holistic Expo will fill Devos Place Convention Center with psychics, mediums, and even tarot card readers. There will be products and services like crystals, mediumship and aura photography, as well as one-on-one readings and meetings. The Psychic and Holistic Expo takes place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bridge Street Makers Market & Bar Hop

The Bridge Street Makers Market and Bar Hop will give shoppers the opportunity to browse around 30 local artists and vendors with a drink in hand from Küsterer Brauhaus or One Bourbon. It's putting a tantalizing twist on the traditional makers market. There will be a wide variety of handmade goods like jewelry, home decor, knit goods and metalwork. The event is free to attend and takes place on Bridge Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Macaroni & Cheese Competition in Muskegon

Come hungry on Sunday to the Brewers Lounge at Pigeon Hill in Muskegon for their Macaroni & Cheese competition. They're asking for taste testers to come with empty bellies. While it is free, the suggested donation is $15 to benefit Read Muskegon, a nonprofit aimed at addressing illiteracy. The contest runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show

Attention, dog lovers—you can head to Kalamazoo this weekend for the West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show. There are more than 1,500 entries in everything from the dog show to the obedience and rally trials. It's a great way to see and learn about all the different dog breeds. Admission is $5 per vehicle, and the event runs through Monday (Nov. 13) at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More information can be found here.

Reindeer Bike Ride

On Sunday, you can take a family bike ride through nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic. The Reindeer Bike Ride at LMCU Ballpark features over 1 million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels and more. Riders are free to take the ride at their own pace. The ride takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. You must pre-register and buy tickets beforehand, as well as complete a waiver.

Fall Clothing & Book Swap at Jerico

Clean out that closet or bookshelf and get yourself a refresh at Jerico in Kalamazoo. Saturday is their Fall Clothing and Book Swap. They're looking for gently used warm, cozy clothes and reads that you no longer need. Their hope is someone else can enjoy the things you no longer want. This includes clothes for all genders and ages. You don't have to bring anything in order to shop except a bag to take your treasures home, and a $5 donation to help fund future events like this. Everything is free and anything left behind will be donated. The swap is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found here.