What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (May 25 & 26)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While you may already have plans this weekend, there is so much going on throughout West Michigan.

For those of you sticking around or visiting, we have you covered with plenty of ideas.

Michigan Wildlife Day at John Ball Zoo

On Saturday, May 25 at John Ball Zoo, it is Michigan Wildlife Day. It is part of a the zoo's wildlife exploration series which aims to showcase our state's wide-variety of species of animals while drawing attention to the conservation work the zoo does all year long. Saturday's event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will highlight Michigan's native turtles and songbirds. There will be animal activities like chimp and penguin feedings, interactive wildlife stations, live bubble performers, and you may even come across Anna, Elsa and other friends from Frozen for some photos. Tickets range from $13 to $17. Click here to purchase.

VFW Post 2326's 18th Annual Ribfest

Grand Haven's VFW Post 2326 is hosting its 18th Annual Ribfest. The cookout began on Friday, May 24 and continues on Saturday, May 25. It starts at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight. 10 BBQ joints and pit masters are putting their best out. There will also be live music playing all day. It is open to the public and free to enter. The VFW sells tokens to pay for food and adult beverages. This is a cash-only event, so make sure to pull some out before going. The proceeds go towards Veterans-based charity causes. Click here for more information.

Tri-State Foodie Fest at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds

Head to the Calhoun County Fairgrounds for the Tri-state Foodie Fest with over 50 food trucks and booths serving pizza, tacos, BBQ and much more. You can vote your favorite food vendor in the best foodie competition. The winner gets $1,000. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Parking at the fairgrounds is $5. Click here for information.

Wicked at DeVos Performance Hall

One of the most popular broadway musicals to roll through Grand Rapids is back. Wicked takes the story we all know and love, "The Wizard of Oz", spinning a different angle to the story before Dorothy arrives. The show has just marked 20 years on broadway. Wicked has been called "the most successful broadway show ever". There are several shows running through June 2. Click here for show times and to purchase tickets.

Old Fashioned Days

Small town charm and big time fun are waiting at Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days. The annual festival is hosted by the Fruitport Lions Club. It began on Wednesday and runs through Memorial Day. It features fireworks, a carnival, parade, a 5K run, a community craft show and live entertainment. There's even a special kids-only parade on Saturday morning. Click here for more information.

Allegan Antiques Market

The Allegan Antiques Market is back on Sunday, May 26. It takes place on Northwest Blueberry Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are hundreds of dealers both outside and inside five large buildings with a huge variety of antiques and collectibles like glassware, pottery, furniture and jewelry. There are also shade and picnic areas to sit down to relax or enjoy your lunch. Parking is free and admission is $5. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Click here for more information.

