What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (March 2 & 3)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As those temperatures begin to warm, and we have now reached meteorological spring, many West Michiganders may be hoping to get outside to enjoy the weather.

There is plenty going on throughout the area to kick off the first weekend of March.

Muskegon Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Michigan's Polar Plunge returns to Muskegon on Saturday, March 2. It is the biggest fundraiser for the organization with all money raised going to Special Olympics Michigan to provide year-round training to over 22,000 athletes with physical intellectual disabilities. Participants will jump into cold water to help raise money for the organization. If you're looking to stay warm, you're also welcome to show up and cheer on those who will be freezing for a reason. The Polar Plunge in Muskegon is at Fricano's Muskegon Lake. Registration begins at noon and the plunge starts at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show is back at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids for its 45th year. There are around 300 exhibitors, which are almost all local businesses with features for every product or service for your home and garden. This year, there are 13 indoor gardens to draw inspiration from. There are also several experts taking the stages teaching attendees everything from DIY to food preservation. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages six thru 14. Kids five and under are free. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

37th Batle Creek RV & Camping Show

The 37th annual Battle Creek RV and Camping Show is back at Kellogg Arena this weekend. Attendees will find all things camping from RV's at several price points to rental options, campground info and even parts and accessories dealers. Tickets are $8 per person with kids 12 and under getting in for free. The event runs through Sunday, March 3. Get more info on Kellogg Arena's website.

Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest

Calling all whiskey and bourbon lovers! The Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest returns this weekend. There will be over 200 different types, ranging from cocktail classics to top-shelf picks. In addition to the whiskey and bourbon, a handful of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options will be there too, along with food trucks and live music. It's being held at Studio D2D on Saturday, March 2 with two sessions: one at 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission begins $40 with designated drivers tickets costing $10. Click here to buy tickets.

World of Winter's Sound Bath

The World of Winter Festival is still happening in downtown Grand Rapids. On Sunday, March 3, you can stop by "Sound Bath" in Calder Plaza.

Participants will see a "sound guru" use different instruments to create a harmonious environment. The free outdoor sound therapy is a perfect way to unwind and reflect as the weekend comes to a close. Organizers suggest you bring something comfy to sit on. It's taking place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for details.

Grand Rapids' Civic Theatre presents 'Descendants: The Musical'

"Descendants: The Musical" will be performed at the Grand Rapids' Civic Theatre for the next few weekends. Based on popular Disney Channel movies, the musical focuses on the teenage children of some of the most infamous Disney villains, like Maleficent, Jafar and Cruella de Vil. The kids are imprisoned on the isle of "the lost" and have never ventured off the island, until now. Performances run through March 17th. On Sunday, March 3, there will be a matinee performance beginning at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Grand Rapids Gold vs. Greensboro Swarm

The Grand Rapids Gold is taking on the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, March 3 at Van Andel Arena. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. Tickets vary in price. Click here to purchase tickets or visit Van Andel Arena's box office.

