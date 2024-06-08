What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (June 8 & 9)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We're just a few weeks out from the official start to summer, but if you're hoping to get a head start, how about attend some of the many events throughout West Michigan this weekend?

From Festival of the Arts to several pride festivals, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Festival of the Arts

Festival of the Arts 2024 is here, and the fun runs all weekend long. West Michigan artists, musicians and dancers will be at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Four performance stages host all of the live entertainment. A big draw of this festival is the dozens of food options with plenty of cultural dishes. Attendees can check out art exhibits, demonstrations and activities. Kid favorites like the paint-in and swinging art will be there, plus new surprises. It runs Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. Click here for a festival map, for hours and for more information on vendors.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' Art Fair

The annual Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' Arts Fair is back for its 73rd year in Bronson Park. The two-day juried art show features over 100 artists from across the state and country, showcasing their work. There's also live music, kids activities, artist demonstrations, food trucks and food admission to KIA galleries. It happening Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Bridgefest 2024

In Allegan, Bridgefest has been celebrating Allegan's old iron bridge since the mid-1980's. The community festival returns Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. with the opening of the splash pad. Then at 11, the activities begin and the social district and food trucks open. You can find live music, carnival rides, inflatables, adult beverages and a cruise-in. It's an all-day event that is free to attend. There is a charge for ride tickets. More information can be found here.

LINC Up's "Rock the Block"

Find community, resources, friends, entertainment and food at LINC Up's "Rock the Block". It is a huge block party along Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids with food trucks, music, dancing and plenty of kids activities. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Click here for more information.

Grand Haven Pride Festival

Grand Haven is celebrating pride with a colorful day of shopping and entertainment. It's happening at the Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium on Saturday, June 8 from noon to 10 p.m. Merchants and makers will have dozens of booths of creatives. There is drag bingo, a drag brunch and lots of performers. There is also a kids area with the Michigan Autobots, crafts and even a reading nook. Several food trucks will ensure no one goes hungry. Make sure to catch the special pride-themed show at the musical fountain. Find the full schedule here.

Kalamazoo Pride Festival

Kalamazoo is hosting its pride festival on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. There will be vendors, music, dancing, live performances and food and drinks. It's being held at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in the downtown area. Wristbands cost $8 for one day and $15 for both. Kids 12 and under are free. Click here for times and more information.