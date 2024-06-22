What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (June 22 & 23)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We're already more than halfway through June if you can believe it, and with the warm temperatures in West Michigan, many people are taking advantage of the outdoors activities.

From a pride festival to celebrating Celtic culture and an electronic music festival to spending time with nature, there is plenty going on if you're looking for things to do this weekend.

Grand Rapids Gran Fondo

The Grand Rapids Gran Fondo is back this weekend with cyclists of all abilities. The "big ride" will feature four courses, celebrity riders and the biggest finish line festival in Grand Rapids. The handcycling event features an 80-mile race, 40-mile race, 25-mile race and a family ride. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. Funds raised during this event support Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation. Click here to learn more information.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

Pride Month is the entire month of June, but this weekend in Grand Rapids, you can support the LGBTQ+ community by attending a festival hosted by the Grand Rapids Pride Center. This year will be its 36th year in downtown Grand Rapids. Since it's start in 1988, it has grown and is now known as one of the largest one-day events in the city. The event brings together members of the LGBTQ+ community, businesses, allies and organizations to celebrate diversity and inclusion. It will feature over 100 vendors, a beer garden, entertainment like a drag show as well as teen/youth activities. This is a free, family-friendly event. It runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Calder Plaza on Saturday, June 22. To view the schedule or learn more, click here.

Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games

The Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games are happening on Saturday, June 22 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. The event will feature performances from Irish/Celtic bands, Irish & Scottish dance schools, food, drinks and music. Attendees can explore their Celtic genealogy, see Scottish athletes participate in events and even take the kiddos to a designated space. Tickets start at $12 and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Jerico Faire

A seasonal fair is back in Kalamazoo on Saturday, June 22 featuring a collection of more than 50 local makers and artists. There will be shopping, live music and food. Vendors from around Michigan will be selling handmade art, items and goods including fiber art, prints, ceramics, jewelry and woodwork. It is free to the public and is an indoor/outdoor event. It runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jerico. Click here for more information.

Lake Odessa Fair

The Lake Odessa Fair is back for its five day festival running through Sunday, June 23. The 89-year-old event will feature a volleyball tournament, a parade, live music, a car show and a derby night. It's happening at the Lake Odessa Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person with kids five and under getting in for free. Click here for a full schedule or to purchase tickets.

Electric Forest

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 are the last two days of the 12th annual Electric Forest. Headlining artists for the final day include "Excision", "Charlotte de Witte" and "OverDrive". Tens of thousands of people from across the country and around the world have made the trip to Rothbury to set up camp at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury. If you'd still like to attend, head to the wristband exchange page on their website.

Pure Michigan Trail Challenge

Hey nature lovers! The South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitor's Bureau is inviting people to join in the inaugural Pure Michigan Trail Town Challenge. The challenge, which runs through October 2024, provides a gamified experience to participants through 11 different locations throughout parks trails and preserves in the area. To win a prize, participants must check-in virtually at each checkpoint. Each person who completes it will receive a South Haven Pure Michigan Trail Town hat. It is free to join. Click here to sign-up.

"The Robot Zoo" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

This weekend you can check out "The Robot Zoo", the latest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. It showcases eight robotic animals and more than a dozen hands-on activities for guests to participate in. Some of the creatures include a giraffe, rhinoceros, chameleon, giant squid and a platypus. Each robot will move similarly to the beings they're modeled after. The inside mechanics of the robots are exposed so you can get a clear view of how they were built and designed. The Robot Zoo will be on display through September 22. It is included in the general admission ticket to the museum. Click here for more information.