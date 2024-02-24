What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (February 24 & 25)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With the above average temperatures West Michigan has been experiencing this month, there are plenty of events happening throughout the area that will get you outdoors.

If indoors is more of your speed, there are plenty of those kinds of events too.

18th Annual Winter Beer Festival

The 18th Annual Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids on Saturday, February 24. The event will feature hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan breweries plus local music, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits and food available for purchase. This is a 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $60 and includes 15 tokens for beer samples. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

“Coldest Night of the Year” Fundraising Walk

An organization that started in Canada is continuing its mission to help. On Saturday, February 24, people of all ages will come together in Battle Creek to partake in a family-friendly fundraising walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness. The funds raised will go towards the South Michigan Food Bank to continue helping people experiencing food insecurity. Walkers can participate in either at 2K or a 5K. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the walk starts at 5 p.m. All participants must register ahead online. If you're interested in participating or donating, visit their website.

Spicy Saturday at Downtown Market

If you like spicy foods and drinks, this weekend at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, they’ll be hosting Spicy Saturday. The one day only event is filled with fiery features, blazing bites, sizzling specials and strong sips. Some features include the Hot Honey Mocha at Squibb Coffee Bar, Jalapeño Cheddar Loaf from Field & Fire and a Spicy Green Curry from Rák Thai. The event itself is free, but you’ll pay for what food and drinks you want to try. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m on Saturday, February 24. Click here for a list of foods and participating businesses restaurants.

World of Winter - Dream Big, Weave Together: A Winter Wonderland Workshop

Calling all dreamers! A free, family-friendly workshop will be hosted at Canal Park at the “Conservatory of Dreamers” art installation on Saturday, February 24. Local artists will help you create tapestries, shrinky dinks and sun catchers. All creations will become part of a special constellation adorning the Conservatory. The event is open to all ages and is happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for additional information.

World of Winter - Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament

If you’re a fan of the tabletop game Hungry Hungry Hippo then head to Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink this Sunday, February 25 for a human-sized tournament. The World of Winter event is made up of two divisions, including an Adult Division and Family Division. Participants will compete for prizes. Registration has closed, but anyone can watch while also enjoying the several food trucks set to be onsite. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For details on this event, click here.

Corgis on Ice 2024 at the Grand Rapids Griffins

The corgis are back at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, February 25. Catch a few hours of hockey alongside your furry friend. You and your family and friends will get to sit in the “Corgi Section” as the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Milwaukee Admirals. Only one pup is allowed per person. Tickets range from $22 to $25 for humans and $5 per pup. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Louie’s 18th Annual Charity Gumbo Cook-off & Crawfish Boil

Gather at Louie’s Trophy House in Kalamazoo on Sunday, February 25 for a full day of fun with local Kalamazoo-area establishments battling for the best gumbo. Attendees will get to sample gumbo and vote for your favorite, while also feasting on Louie’s crawfish boil. There will be live music both inside and outside during the event as well as a full bar along with a separate Bloody Mary bar. Tickets costs $25 in advance both in-person or online or $30 day-of. Proceeds go to the Audrey Hensley Family Foundation and the Chef Therapeutic Riding Center. This is a 21+ event. Click here to buy tickets.

Downtown Kalamazoo Brewery Tour at Bell’s Brewery

If you are a beer enthusiast or enjoy a nice cold pint once in a while, head to Kalamazoo to partake in Bell’s Brewery Tours. On Sunday, February 25, you will be welcomed behind the scenes to see where the first batch of Bell’s beer was brewed back in 1985 in a 15-gallon soup pot. On the same campus as the Eccentric Cafe and General Store, the 15-barrel system saw the first batches of Two Hearted and Oberon and is still in use today. The tour begins at noon and is free to anyone interested in attending. It lasts around 45-minutes and includes samples. Click here to snag some tickets.