What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (February 17 & 18)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you'd like to stay inside and away from the cold weather or dive in head first, there is plenty going on throughout West Michigan this weekend.

79th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show

The 79th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show continues this weekend through Sunday. The event celebrating boating and water recreation features over 30 dealers with more than 400 boats. You'll find everything from fishing boats, personal watercrafts, decks boats, pontoons to even yachts. Attendees can also watch performances from "Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel" as he educates adults and kids on water safety. The event is happening at DeVos Place on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for those ages six thru 14. Click here to buy tickets.

'How to Get the Most out of your Bird Feeder at Home' Informational Session

If you have a bird feeder but don't see too many types visit, your answers may be found in South Haven on Saturday, February 17. A Senior Naturalist from Sarett Nature Center will be at the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum in South Haven hosting an informational session on getting the most of your home bird feeding stations and how to see the widest range of birds. The event is free to attend and is happening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, click here.

Polar Plunge in Kalamazoo

The statewide Polar Plunge continues this weekend in Kalamazoo on Saturday, February 17. This year, Shakespeare's Pub is partnering with "Special Olympics Michigan" for the event. The Polar Plunge supports athletes to allow them to play their sports. If you'd like to brave the cold, you can register to participate online. Organizers say anyone jumping should bring costumes as well as warm clothing to bundle up after. So far collectively, over $1.5 million has been raised at nearly 7,000 plunges.

Puzzle Exchange in Twin Lake

If you have an old puzzle collecting dust on your shelf, head to the Dalton Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library. It's hosting a puzzle exchange to give new life to old puzzles. The event is free of charge. The exchange is happening Saturday, February 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here for more information.