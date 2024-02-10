What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (Feb. 10 & 11)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend as the temperatures drop, there are many events throughout West Michigan from a polar plunge to a free movie.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan

Special Olympics Michigan's Polar Plunge returns to Grand Rapids this weekend. It is the biggest fundraiser for the organization with all money raised going to Special Olympics Michigan to provide year-round training to over 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities. Participants will jump into cold water to help raise money for the organization. If you're looking to stay warm, you're also welcome to show up and cheer on those who will be freezing for a reason. The Polar Plunge in Grand Rapids is at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Registration begins at noon and the plunge starts at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lunar New Year

Celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 10 with the Chinese-American Association of Greater Kalamazoo. At Chenery Auditorium from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be cultural performances involving traditional and modern dances, traditional musical instruments, singing, a lion dance, Chinese yo-yo performances, skits, a talk show, and martial arts. The event will include a 10-minute intermission. You can purchase tickets online for $15 or a VIP ticket for $50.

Critter Barn's 2024 Winterfest

The Critter Barn is hosting special events each Saturday all month long in February. There will be a scavenger hunt, kids crafts, a heated activity room, educational exhibits, and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in February. Admission is only $8 per person. Head totheir website for more info.

Fairy Tale Formal at Kent District Library

The Kentwood Branch of the Kent District Library is hosting a Fairy Tale Formal for children on Saturday, February 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be crafts, dancing, snacks, and a photo booth provided. Kids should be on the lookout for special guest appearances by unicorns, fairies, dragons, and mermaids. Pre-registration is required for this event. Tickets are $10 per person. Click here to register or call (616) 656-5270.

Free Movie Sunday at the Frauenthal Center

The Frauenthal Theatre in Muskegon is hosting a free showing of "Tangled" on Sunday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. When the kingdom's most wanted and most charming bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a mysterious tower, the last thing he expects to find is Rapunzel, with her 70 feet of magical golden hair. Follow them on their fantastic journey. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. There is no need for tickets, you just show up. The movie will run around 100 minutes. Click here to learn more.

Try-Athlon at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Park

The "Try-Athlon" is a family-friendly event where people of all skill levels have a chance to try competing in sports like luge and speed skating. The goal of the event is to introduce entire families to try out a sport they may have only seen at the Olympics.The Muskegon Luge and Adventure Park employees will teach families everything they need to know before setting off on the low-key triathlon. Due to the recent warm weather, the luge will be substituted with a wheel luge and the speed skating will take place on synthetic ice. Registration is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event runs until 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube