What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (December 23 & 24)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Christmas this weekend and winter break next, many people are probably looking to get out of the house at some point.

The good news is there is plenty to do during your time off in West Michigan.

"Santa Train" at the Friends of Coopersville & Marne Railway

A favorite with many train-lovers across West Michigan is the Santa Train at the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway, and it's already wrapping up for the year. The vintage train holds its send-off rides on Saturday, December 23. The antique locomotive cruises down seven miles of rail, originally built back in 1858. It is a great way to get a taste of how people got around back in the day – with the added benefit of seeing the big man himself, Santa Claus. The man in red will make his rounds during the 90-minute ride. If you haven’t already booked your tickets, do it soon as the event is expected to sell out. Scheduled departure is at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Check out their website for more information.

Santa's Reindeer at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Attendees can see Santa’s reindeer at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Saturday, December 23. References to Santa Claus’ sleigh being pulled by these magical creatures goes back at least 200 years. You'll be able to see them from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. before they head back to the North Pole. Don’t worry about booking an appointment as anyone who purchases a ticket to view the gardens will also get the opportunity to see them. Click here for information.

LowellArts Artist Market

If you still need to get some last-minute shopping out of the way, you might want to check out the Artist Market in Lowell. Saturday, December 23 is the last day to check out some of the fine arts and crafts from over 50 vendors, ranging from pottery, jewelry and even leather goods. The market hosts a whole range of handmade goods that could make excellent gifts. The market kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m. For more information on the market, click here.

Festivus Light Tour

If you're a Seinfeld fan or know of on, you’ve probably heard Saturday, December 23 is Festivus. The holiday was popularized by the 90's sitcom as an alternative to Christmas. After you wrap up the “airing of grievances” and the “feats of strength” – you can wrap up the holiday with a tour of some of the most elaborate holiday light displays Grand Rapids has to offer. Grand Rapids Beer Tours plans on cruising around the city ending the night with the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park. Tickets start at $40 and the tour kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Click here to book your spot.

Lights Through Lowell

If you're looking to visit some Christmas light displays for your Christmas Eve celebrations, you might want to head over to Lowell. Sunday, December 24 is the last day of “Lights through Lowell”. The event shows off the festive spirit locals there have to offer. It's located just 15 minutes outside of Grand Rapids. If you’re looking to plan your route, view the map here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum's Santa Hunt

You can experience how people all over the world celebrate the holidays at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Santa Hunt exhibit on Sunday, December 24. There — you can step back in time and learn about different cultures’ take on the holiday season. Keep an eye out for the 15 different Santa Claus statues scattered throughout the museum. If you visited last year during the holidays, you might also remember finding the 12 hidden elves throughout the building. The event is back this year in all new hiding spots. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Ugly Sweater Open Skate on Christmas Even

Don’t put away those ugly holiday sweaters just yet. Head to Patterson Ice Center in Cascade Township for their Christmas Eve "Ugly Sweater Open Skate". The rink is just off I-96 by taking exit 43A. It is open for a few hours Sunday, December 24. If you're looking to lace up those skates, entry is $10 per skater, but you can get half-off if you wear an ugly sweater. Ice skates are included in the price. Click here for details.

