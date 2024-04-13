What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (April 13 & 14)

It was a rainy last couple of days, but thankfully the sun and warmer temps are back this weekend in West Michigan.

Whether you're looking to attend local sporting events, are interested in pottery or want to try something new, there is plenty going on throughout the area.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con: Spring Fling (Road Trip)

The Grand Rapids Comic-Con is taking a road trip south to Kalamazoo for the weekend. Attendees will get to see some of their favorite superheroes and characters at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on both Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. There will be several celebrity guests from your favorite TV shows, movies and comics as well as panels, presentations, a gaming room and vending hall. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Show

The West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Show and Sale is going on Saturday, April 13 at the St. Nicholas Cultural Center. You can meet local vendors and purchase their work including decorative and functional items like stoneware, jewelry and sculptures. The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Grand Rapids Rise vs. Las Vegas Thrill

The Grand Rapids Rise Women's Volleyball Team is taking on the Las Vegas Thrill at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, April 12. It is also "Princess Night" where several princesses and princes from Michigan-based Olivia Grace & Company will be available to take photos with fans as well as participate in match promotions. There will also be $2 beers and $2 hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased here.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

It’s the first weekend baseball is back in Grand Rapids for the West Michigan Whitecaps. Their season started at home on Tuesday, April 9 for the 2024 season. The team is set to play both Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at LMCU Ballpark. There will be a doubleheader on Saturday, two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break. Tickets are valid for both. As part of “April Dollar Days” on Saturday, kids tickets will cost $2. On Sunday, there will be $2 lawn tickets. The first 1,000 kids will also eat free, get autographs from players before the game and run the bases after. Both games are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $11 to $40. To purchase tickets, click here.

Michigan Alpaca Fest

The Michigan Alpaca Fest is back in Allegan County this weekend at the site of the Michigan Fiber Festival. It’s the longest running alpaca show in the country, with this year marking their 26th year. It is a free family, friendly event but donations are welcomed. The day will include halter classes, bred and owned, walking fleece as well as youth and production classes. There will also be an artisan fair. It runs Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

Broadway Beats & Bends at Zeal Aerial Fitness

If you’ve always wanted to defy gravity like Elphaba in Wicked now is your chance at a Broadway Bends & Beats class. You’ll get to experience aerial silk, bungee and pole in the two hour class, while also enjoying many broadway tunes. Tickets are $35 with a portion going to Broadway Arts Access to support the arts in West Michigan. The class runs from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Click here for more information.

Pancakes & Pins at Airway Fun Center

Families can spend the morning at the Airway Fun Center for its Pancakes & Pins event. It’s all-you-can-bowl and all-you-can-eat pancakes from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. It costs $15 per person for traditional lanes and $17 per person for VIP or spark lanes. Length of bowling is based on the number of people in your group. It is walk-in only. It’s going on Sunday, April 14. Click here for more information.