What's going on in West Michigan this weekend (December 30 & 31)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the last weekend of 2023, you may be hoping to get the most out of its final days before ringing in the New Year.

The good news is there is a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan.

Marshall's Merry Mile Light Display

Although New Year's Eve is this weekend, you may be hoping to take in the sights of some last-minute holiday lights. In Marshall, the "Merry Mile Light Display" is drawing a close on Saturday, December 30th. The light display is located at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds and will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per car and $20 per van/bus. You can find more information on their website.

New Year's Early Eve at Grand Rapids Children's Museum

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hosting a "New Year's Early Eve" celebration with several events for the kids on Saturday, December 30. There will be a magic show, a glitter photo booth and much more. The museum will also host a ball drop at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. General admission will be $25 but Grand Rapids Children's Museum members get $10 off. Click here for more information.

Holiday Break Mega Splash at Holland Aquatic Center

If you're looking to escape the cold for a short while, head to the Holland Aquatic Center for their "Holiday Break Mega Splash". The center has a water slide, obstacle course, ziplines and five swimming pools. Teens over the age of 16 and adults will have the opportunity to also use their hot tub and steam room. It costs $8 for City of Holland residents and $13 for non-residents. On Saturday, December 30, doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. More information can be found on their website.

'December Saturdays' at Muskegon Museum of History & Science

Head out to Muskegon to the Lakeshore Museum Center to learn about magnets this weekend. It's the last event in their "December Saturdays" series focusing on magnetic science. It's a good way to get the hands-on experience to learn about how they work. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 30. Click here for more information.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party

Hey old sport! If you’d like to ring in the New Year with a vintage flair, Mangiamo’s Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party is the right place for you. On Sunday, December 31, DJ Mark Keady will be spinning hits from the 1920’s beginning at 7 p.m. followed by dance hits at 9 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy party favors and a photo booth. Strolling stationed dinner packages are also available beginning at 5 p.m. Admission costs range from $35 to $75. Click here to purchase your ticket or to learn about the event.

Allegan Event New Year's Eve Family Glow Party

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the whole family at Allegan Event at their family-friendly party. The event will feature a black-light disco, swag bags for the first 50 guests, a kid-friendly New Year countdown and toast at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in neon colors and dance all night. The ticket costs $30 per person in advance or $33 per person at the door. Each ticket includes access to the high ropes course, climbing walls, two slices of pizza and soda. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Annual Reeds Lake Resolution Run

Before ringing in 2024, why not join in on a run to celebrate your New Year? The Resolution Run is a tradition where participants will gather to celebrate progress made and goals achieved in 2023. The annual run pulls close to 600 runners and walks for the four mile journey around Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. It takes place on Sunday, December 31 at 3:30 p.m. and costs $45 to participate. Money raised goes towards the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation to help with the maintenance and repair of their pools for their athletes. An after-party will take place at Big Bob's post-race. Click here for more information.

Family New Year’s Eve Party at GR Skate

At both of GR Skate Event Center's locations in Byron Center and Kentwood, they will be hosting a Family New Year's Eve Party. The family-friendly event will take place Sunday, December 31 from 2 p.m. to. 5 p.m. Admission is $12 per person and includes any skate rental. Party favors and two balloon drops will be available for kids eight and under and for kids nine and older. There will also be food specials, games and prizes. More information can be found on their website.