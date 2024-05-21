‘What if I can lose my fear of the deep water?’ 76-year-old takes swim lessons for first time in life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 76 years, he’s been drowning in fear of the deep end.

But today, he’s coming up for air, showing it’s never too late to learn how to swim.

“Our mission is just to ensure that every person, regardless of their age, or ability has the opportunity to become a happy and safe swimmer,” British Swim School Franchise Owner, Cindy Beach said.

Happy and safe swimming is at the heart of British Swim School's mission. But for many like Ted, that is not the reality when they find themselves in the water.

“There are so many people who have had a scary situation when they were younger, and they never even attempted to get into the water,” Cindy said.

For Todd, it was a close call, canoeing in the open water.

“We got a rowboat and went out in that water quite a ways,” Todd remembered. “The waves were choppy, pretty bad, and I was scared to death.”

It’s a flashback to what’s held him back from making memories with those closest to him, like fishing with his grandson in his boat.

“It’s only like eight feet long, and I mean, I'm never getting in that boat,” Ted said.

That is until now.

“What if I can lose my— my fear of the deep water?” Ted said. “I think I would be able to get in.”

The swim school gives lessons for all ages starting at just three years old up to any age willing and able to get in the water, teaching skills in survival and techniques in treating even the harshest of waters.

“It's just getting them comfortable in the water with their caregiver with them, then the fear is taken away by the time they're three, four years old,” Cindy said.

British Swim School just opened up their lessons about a month ago but will be providing lessons year-round, up to three days a week depending on need and goals.

As for Ted, another dream of his is to snorkel in the Bahamas, once he finishes his swim lessons and overcomes his fear of being underwater.

Today, Ted is well on his way, kicking his way closer to confidence, and closer to living life instead of living in fear.

According to recent findings from the CDC, 55%of adults have never had swim lessons. The report also finds roughly 4,000 U.S. deaths occur because of drowning.

