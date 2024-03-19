COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The food and beverage team for the West Michigan Whitecaps revealed its 2024 Concession Menu Tuesday.

West Michigan Whitecaps reveal 2024 Concession Menu

“It’s a long process. We start right as the season wraps up. We’re thinking about the new things, seeing the new trends that are coming out in the world. We try a lot of food before today [Tuesday]. It’s a favorite part of my job, but yeah, we have a lot of new items,” Danielle O’Connor, Whitecaps Food and Beverage Operations Manager said.

Special menu items include the new Pulled Pork on a Pretzel Bun, Jalapeno Bacon Firecrackers, Tony Capp's Big Beef Sandwich, Cheese Wedges and Rice Bowls.

FOX 17

FOX 17

Sweeter options include mini doughnuts and ice cream sandwiches.

FOX 17

FOX 17

Plus, the organization announced Tuesday that it’s partnering with Robinson’s Popcorn, a Holland-based family owned and operated business.

FOX 17

“Very excited to partner with them. They’re such a great family operation,” O’Connor said. “We have three options for their popcorn, as well. We’ll have a Robinson’s Mix, which is the cheddar and the caramel. We’ll have a caramel apple, as well as a white cheddar."

The Whitecaps begin their season Friday, April 5 in Lake County.

Opening Night at LMCU Ballpark is Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m. against Quad Cities.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube