West Michigan Tourist Association suggests ways to celebrate fall vibes

Apple Harvest at the Virtue Cider Apple Fest

At Virtue Cider, it’s all about the apples. Raise a glass of cider and toast to the apple harvest on Saturday, October 7th, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local farmers come and drop off giant crates of freshly picked apples that are then pressed on-site, fermented underground where it’s nice and cool and ultimately served up as 20 different delicious hard ciders. If you’ve never been to Virtue, it’s a pretty cool place that embraces sustainability and authentic age-old cider practices. The event will feature live music, tastings, yard games and even a bonfire.



When: Saturday, October 7th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Frederik Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums & More! Autumn Tapestry

Autumn at Frederik Meijer Gardens will feature gardens ablaze with bursts of color, held center stage by the mighty mum or chrysanthemum - the quintessential fall flower. The cabbages, kale, squash and pansies are in fine supporting roles that add texture and variety to the displays. Look in one direction, and you may see a wall-hanging tapestry of flowers and, in another, a whimsical suspended sphere. Everywhere there are so many different shapes and patterns of color. This Frederik Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums & More! exhibit runs until October 29th. You can enjoy the shops, tours, cafe and scenery while you are there. Most days, they are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday’s at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays until 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children and kids two and under are free.



When: Now until October 29 with varying hours

The Highlands Harvest Fest at Harbor Springs

You can plan now to venture north to the Highlands Harvest Fest at Harbor Springs on October 28th for an authentic Michigan fall experience. Attendees can enjoy breathtaking views of trees blazing with spectacular color and a day jam-packed with loads of fun. Ride the chair lift up and down the slopes, check out the views and enjoy family-centered activities like burlap sack racing, face painting, cookie decorating, bounce houses and smores’. For the first time this year, the festival will also have pumpkin bowling. Donuts and cider will also be served up too.

