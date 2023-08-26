West Michigan Tourist Association sharing event ideas to end your August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing event ideas to end the month of August.

Burger Brawl

If you're looking for plans on Tuesday, August 29, prepare for a mouthwatering experience at the upcoming Burger Brawl night at the Holland Civic Center. You can embrace the savory showdown as restaurants from all over West Michigan compete for the ultimate title of THE BEST BURGER EVER. The event also features a dunk tank (where you can dunk the Mayor of Holland), live music and a raffle. General admission is $20.00 and includes event access, six raffle tickets, six burger samples, and a drink ticket. This event is taking place on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center.

High Caliber Karting: 3rd Annual Meridian Motorfest

Get your engines roaring and your excitement soaring at the 3rd Annual Meridian Moterfest at High Kalibar Karting and Entertainment on Sunday, September 3rd. As the crown jewel of car shows in mid-Michigan, the event caters to every car enthusiast, whether you're cruising in a classic, riding in a low rider, or towering over the crowd in a monster truck. The event features fun competitions, like who has the loudest exhaust and stereo, car and truck limbo. The fun doesn't stop there – kids and even the young at heart will enjoy a day packed with exciting activities. From capturing picture-perfect moments with the fire department to witnessing rust bucket car smashing, embarking on scavenger hunts, bouncing around inflatable playgrounds, and free monster truck rides, there's an adventure waiting for everyone. Best of all, most attractions are free, with a few contests requiring a small participation fee, the proceeds of which will contribute to the noble cause of Ele’s Place. Mark your calendars, and let the good times roll. This event is taking place Sunday, September 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Market: 10 Years of Yum

Calling all foodies! Stop by the Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrate the market’s 10th anniversary with excellent food. Outside, there will be 30+ food vendors at a fantastic pop-up market. Inside, there will be food demos, live music and freebies up for grabs. Ever wanted to master the art of pretzel folding or create a killer charcuterie board? Now's your chance to level up your kitchen skills through live food demos from 10-year Market Hall Merchants. You can also enter for a chance to win a free wedding right at the market. This event is the perfect combination of fun and food.