West Michigan Tourist Association shares ways to kickoff the season of cooler weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Fall almost here and cooler temperatures arriving, the changing of seasons comes with a whole new range of events going on in and around West Michigan.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined the FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share some ideas.

Lakeshore Harvest Ride

Get ready to explore Michigan's heartland, filled with wineries, cider mills, farms and art studios. The Lakeshore Harvest Ride will take place on Saturday, September 16th. It's a Michigan fall staple, with over 60 miles for riders to have a chance to enjoy the different landscapes across Mid-Michigan. Some of the stops include Cogdal and Fenn Valley Vineyards, Waypots Brewing and Virtue Cider. For a taste of fall, grab some apples at Overhiser Orchards, and then, when you're done for the day, you can make a reservation for food at Salt of the Earth in Fennville.

Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon

You don't have to be Irish to attend the 3-day Michigan Irish Festival which is going on from September 14th through 17th. All along the Muskegon’s waters’ edge, there will be tents, kilts and live music, with over 25 different featured bands - from traditional, folk, and contemporary Celtic rock. You can’t think of the Irish without great storytelling, high-stepping Irish dance, and pubs brimming with whiskey and beer. As for food, the Celtic Kitchen will have traditional dishes and the Irish markets will be jammed with all sorts of authentic Irish goods including sweaters, jewelry, shamrocks and more.

Cadillac Fall Festival & Garage Sale at the Gilmore Car Museum

The Cadillac Fall Festival & Garage Sale is taking place at the Gilmore Car Museum from September 22nd through the 23rd. A big highlight of this fun fall event is the Gilmore Car Show. If you're interested in showcasing your vehicle, this event is open to all GM cars. In addition to seeing vehicles, including Cadillacs, you can also vote for the best car of the show. The museum will also be offering car rides in a 1906 Cadillac Model K Runabout. The Cadillac LaSalle Museum Garage sale will be happening at this time too.