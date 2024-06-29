West Michigan Tourist Association: Events to kick off July, celebrate Independence Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're kicking off the seventh month of the year, and Fourth of July is just ahead. The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share some of the events happening throughout the next month.

Fourth of July in Ludington

Did you know that Ludington was named one of the "10 Best Historic Small Towns in America" by USA Today? It's a great spot to enjoy a small town Fourth of July celebration. The Freedom Festival Grand Parade kicks off the holiday at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, and you can view the fireworks that night at Stearns Park Beach. You might even get to see the famous S.S. Badger heading down the channel. Be sure to check out the Ludington events calendar as the festivities last several days. On Saturday, July 6, there's a free outdoor concert at Big Point Sable Lighthouse with free bus rides to take you there. Find more information here.

Fourth of July in Muskegon

The city of Muskegon is hosting its Fourth of July celebrations on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks are set to go off over the water at 10:20 p.m. A recommended viewing spot is along Shoreline Drive with a lawn chair or blanket. However, you also have the chance to see them from the deck of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper at the annual Fourth of July party fundraiser. It features hot dogs, movies, dancing and more for just $10. Tickets are sold shipside. The party kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. If you're interested, click here to find out more.

Ice Cream Social at Country Dairy

Country Dairy in New Era is hosting a free ice cream social on Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be horse and wagon rides, kids activities, live music, free samples and more. Plus, you can pick up a meal or some baked goods from their cafe. It's all made fresh with no growth hormones or GMO's. While the day's events are free, there's a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family to benefit local charities. Head to Country Dairy's website for more information.

West Michigan Tourist Association's Photo Contest

Be sure to snap a picture at any of the several events throughout our area for West Michigan Tourist Association's photo contest, which runs from July 1 to July 29. Enter your best Michigan photos for a chance to win prizes including two passes to tube or kayak down the Platte River as well as a free night's stay plus a round of golf for two at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Your picture could also be published in WMTA's 2025 Carefree Travel Guide. Photos can be taken anywhere in West Michigan from the Southern Border all the way to the Upper Peninsula.

You can find the rules and prizes for WMTA's photo contest on their website along with more events and destinations to check out across West Michigan.