West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors.

A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.

Wardrop was sentenced Monday to 90 days in prison followed by 3 years of probation, officials say.

We’re told two other charges were dismissed per conditions of the plea deal. Those charges were child sexually abusive commercial activity and a second count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Wardrop was charged back in April, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

