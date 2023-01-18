West Michigan schools get funding for resource officers, thanks to police grant

KENT CITY, Mich. — Chad Wells— or, as he's known at a local elementary school Kent City Elementary, Deputy Wells— just returned to the classroom on January 3.

He's the newest face at Kent City Public Schools, where he's now working at Kent City Elementary as a resource officer.

Wells has a wealth of experience to bring to the job. Prior to being stationed at the school, Deputy Wells worked the north patrol area for the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

But Wells says he was prepared for this particular role by his seven and four-year-old sons. They're the reason he took the job.

He's taken a liking to his new job, saying "People aren't calling you to birthdays on patrol."

Before Wells was hired, Kent County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Losotta walked the halls of the Kent City school as the sole school resource officer. He says the addition is "a good change of page."

He also says the position of school resource officer is one that matters.

"They see us," says Losotta. "So there's many ripple effects that come with that."

The school's superintendent, Bill Crane, is grateful that his school was one of thirty-five West Michigan districts to get a grant from the Michigan State Police for additional school resource officers.

Crane explains not every district did. But districts like Kent City can save valuable dollars, while still increasing student safety measures.

Adding another officer at no cost to the district will free up money in Kent City's general fund, to invest in students who are struggling or behind.

Crane says the two go hand-in-hand.

"When we talk about teaching and learning every day, we can't accomplish enough unless they're feeling safe," he says.

