West Michigan restaurant celebrates, explains Día de los Muertos holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tamales Mary, a restaurant in Wyoming, celebrated Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“My kids celebrate two cultures: Halloween and the very next day, the Día de los Muertos, so it’s really nice to have two cultures, different traditions,” Mary Martinez, owner of Tamales Mary, said.

The Hispanic holiday typically is celebrated on the first and second days of November.

Despite its name, there’s nothing sad or scary about the holiday. Instead, it’s a day of celebration when participants remember the spirits of their loved ones.

Tamales Mary created a colorful display complete with candles, decorations and food.

Traditionally, these displays are set at altars or cemeteries where the spirits of the dead eat the food.

“I think everybody, we have somebody on the other side, so we remember them happy. We remember them,” Martinez explained.

Martinez added that her parents inspired her display at Tamales Mary. She put out their favorite foods, including tamales, coffee and breads.

Additionally, Martinez displayed flowers and special sugar to symbolize her parents’ spiritual destination.

Tamales Mary has a second location in Eastown, along with a food truck available for events and special occasions. For more information, click here.

