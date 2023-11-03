West Michigan Potters Guild hosts fall show, sale in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Potters Guild is hosting its 39th annual fall show and sale beginning Friday in Grand Rapids.

The event will feature over 40 vendors with handmade contemporary ceramics made by members of the guild. It's comprised of a group of clay artists who come together to improve their own ceramic skills.

It's taking place Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th at the Greek Orthodox Church. Admission is free to all attendees.

Anyone who may be interested in joining the West Michigan Potters Guild can click here for more information. The public is invited to attend the various workshops and bi-annual shows.

Within the guild, members engage in stimulating and inspirational discussions of technical problems, mutual interests and shared successes. They also aim to educate the public with standards, ethics and appreciation of ceramic art.

Throughout the year, there are lectures, seminars, workshops and group exhibition which are sponsored by the guild and its members.

Details

Where: St. Nicholas Cultural Center (2250 East Paris SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546)

