West Michigan nonprofit to host Dairy Discovery Road and Trail 5K & 15K

ALTO, Mich. — Dairy Discovery wants you to get moo-ving and join them for a race through the farm.

The West Michigan nonprofit is hosting Dairy Discovery Road and Trail 5K & 15K on May 8.

Runners will get the chance to compete against others as they race through the Dairy Discovery’s farm, property trails and local roads in Alto.

The top two runners in each age group will win prizes, including a plush Dairy Discovery cow for 1st place winners.

Races will begin at 8:30 a.m. with staggered starts to help avoid crowding.

All runners will receive chocolate milk after crossing the finish line to help them refuel.

Registration for the 5K costs $30 until April 24 at midnight. Those registering after that will be charged $40 and will not get a racing t-shirt. Registration for the 15K costs $40 until April 24 at midnight. The price of registration increases to $50 after that.

Dairy Discovery says registration costs include your racing bib, t-shirt and a ‘dairy fun’ goody bag.

Things to know:



Dairy Discovery says parking will be across the street from the race.

Strollers are only accepted for the 5K, but the nonprofit does warn that the terrain can be rough.

Pets are not allowed to attend.

The 5K drink station will be at the finish line, while the 15K will provide drink stations.

You can learn more and register for the races at the Dairy Discovery website.

