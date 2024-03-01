West Michigan Home & Garden Show putting down roots in downtown Grand Rapids for its 45th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Home & Garden Show is putting down roots in downtown Grand Rapids for its 45th year.

Kicking off on Leap Day this year, the show will get attendees ready to leap into spring. It begins on Thursday, February 29 and runs through Sunday, March 3 at DeVos Place.

There will be around 300 exhibitors which are almost all local businesses, featuring every product or service for your home and garden. The show will feature 13 indoor gardens including the feature garden at the center of the show created by the Association of Grand Rapids Landscape Professionals.

On the home stage, attendees can learn about 2024's hottest trends with Interior Designer Leslie Hart Davidson, tips to organize your whole house with Life Coach Kate Wert, while also tapping into renewable energy resources and DIY projects.

On the "ProvenWinners" garden stage, Host Kerry Ann Mendez, owner of Perennially Yours, will teach the art of high-impact, low-maintenance flower gardening and landscaping.

There will be cooking demonstrations all four days on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage, where Chef Jeff Brandon will teach attendees how to create global flavors, and Chef Destinee Keener will demonstrate some down home dishes on the DTE Energy Grilling Deck. The Canning Diva Dianne Devereaux will talk about food preservation on the Garden to Table Stage.

In the Grand Gallery, there will be plenty of inspiration from the several garden centers in attendance.

If you're hoping to attend "a show within the show", head over to the Garden and Art Market to shop dozens of garden accessories, plants, decor, art and gifts from area artists, nurseries and gift shops.

If your birthday is on February 29, you will get in for free. Saturday is "Family Day" which includes free admission before noon for kids 14 and under plus activities, events, features, crafts and seminars.

Dates & Times



Thursday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket Prices



Adults - $12.00

Children (6 –14) - $5.00

5 & Under - Free

Multi-Day Ticket - $18.00

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.